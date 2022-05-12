INDIANAPOLIS – Needler’s Fresh Market is supporting local mental health organizations this month and throughout the year.
They continue their support of mental health in 2022 with a $5000 donation to Hancock Health and $5,000 to NAMI today in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
