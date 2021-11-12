Nelly is on Indy Now and it’s hot in herre

INDIANAPOLIS — The one and only Nelly was in the house today!

OK, not actually in the house but he joined us remotely from St. Louis to talk about his new album, “Heartland,” and his Lil Bit of Music Series.

“I don’t call it country music,” Nelly said of the music. “I call it country influenced.”

The multi-platinum and GRAMMY-winning artist, whose career has spanned 23 years so far, has a show in Evansville this Saturday, November 13. He’ll be in Indy on January 23.

He performs with a full band on this tour, as opposed to just a DJ.

We did have a few technical difficulties during the interview, but we can overlook it. It’s Nelly, after all.

