INDIANAPOLIS — The stars of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer” are in Indianapolis for a live performance tonight at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Four of the performers stopped by Indy Now to give us a little preview of their dance moves. (Unfortunately, the studio isn’t the best spot for tumbling and tossing, but you can see all that tonight.)

They also taught Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt a few moves. We’re going to work on our cartwheels and kicks for the next time they’re in town.







Emmy-winning “Cheer” follows members of Navarro College’s ultra-competitive cheer squad, chronicling their work toward winning national titles and their personal ups and downs. The Texas junior college is a powerhouse on the national circuit with 15 championship titles.

Tickets are still available through Live Nation for tonight’s 7:30 performance, or you can purchase tickets through the @cheertourofficial social media accounts.