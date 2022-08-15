INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, joined us this week to discuss the latest in Indy’s food news, including a few new restaurants opening!

Natural State Provisions

Natural State Provisions is a new eatery that Ketzenberger recommends. Set to open soon, this restaurant from the owners of King Dough Pizza boasts a southern-inspired menu and will be located on Dorman Street near King Dough. The restaurant’s name comes from co-owner Adam Sweet’s home state of Arkansas, “the natural state.”

Sal and Pimenta

Another new restaurant opening this week comes from the same people who brought you Gaucho’s Fire. Now open in the Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District of downtown Indy, Sal and Pimenta features a wide array of grilled meats, kebabs and fries.

Amara Indian Cuisine and Bar

From the owners of Aroma Indian restaurant, Amara Indian Cuisine and Bar is set to open soon at 86th and Ditch. The restaurant will feature a variety of authentic Indian cuisine.

Slim Chickens

Add another new chicken eatery to the recent boom around Indianapolis, as Fayeteville, Arkanasas-based chicken chain Slim Chicken is set to arrive in the area soon. Specializing in hand-breaded chicken tenders, the chain recently announced it will be opening five restaurants in the Indianapolis area.

In addition to these new and upcoming restaurants, Ketzenberger also highlighted multiple food fests and markets coming to the Indy area this week. Watch the entire Indy Now Around the Table segment for all this information and more.