INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening.

Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.

The Rejoicing Vine

Good news for people who live and work on Indy’s northwest side. The Rejoicing Vine will open next year on 82nd Street in the Traders Point area. There will be a tasting room, gardens and a vineyard.

Moon Drops Distillery

In Fortville, Moon Drops Distillery is nearing its grand opening. Be sure to check out their Apple Pie Moonshine!

Upland Brewing Co.

The former Mackenzie River Pizza location will have a new tenant. Upland Brewing Co. is opening its new tap house on Indy’s northside on 82nd Street. The spot has wooded views and should be a great place to grab a drink.

Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe

How about having a coffee with some cute and cuddly cats? The Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe will open in December in Fishers. In addition to coffee, tea, other drinks and snacks, you can watch cats play. If you want to hang out with them, there’s a small fee. All the cats will be available for adoption. Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe will be located on 7852 E. 96th Street.

Easy Rider Diner

Coming soon to Fountain Square, the Easy Rider Diner. It’s opening up in the old Pure Eatery location on Virginia Ave.

The family-friendly restaurant will open on Thursday, October 13 and will have a full bar (with mimosa flights), a private dining area, and meeting space for large groups.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday under the following hours:

Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursdays: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sundays: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.