INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit is honoring the late Zionsville artist Nancy Noel.

Nancy Noel was a contemporary impressionist artist from Zionsville, Indiana. The Nancy NoelExhibit, hosted by CV Art and Frame, will be honoring the late artist, featuring Nancy’s finest works.

During the exhibition, a number of the artist’s original works will be available for acquisition. Collectors will receive one of Nancy’s favorite books with any new purchase.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, May 6 from 6 – 8 p.m. Guests are invited to meet and mingle with Noel’sfamily and friends. A closing reception will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 6 – 8 p.m.