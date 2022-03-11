Christopher Lloyd of the Film Yap returns once more to Indy Now to talk about new films you and your family can stream from the comfort of your home this weekend.

Debuting on Disney+ is the animated film “Turning Red.” Made by Pixar, the studio behind hits like “Toy Story,” “Cars,” “Find Nemo,” and so many more, comes a new film about a girl whose surging emotions cause her to turn into a giant red panda.

Another recommendation from the Film Yap is “The Adam Project” starring Ryan Reynolds. This time-traveling film is on Netflix and deals with Ryan Renolds’ character having to recruit his own 12-year-old self.

Head over to the Film Yap website for more content including an interview with a Hoosier native who worked on “Turning Red” along with a chance to win a Yellowstone season 4 prize pack worth almost $200 in value!