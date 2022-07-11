INDIANAPOLIS — Our favorite foodie Jolene Ketzenberger wasn’t here last week because of the holiday, so there’s even more than usual to report.

Restaurant openings are happening all around Central Indiana, but first a couple closings:

Longtime east side Chinese restaurant The Oriental Inn has announced it will not be reopening after a fire last November caused it to close. The Arlington Avenue restaurant had been in business 37 years.

Quack Daddy Donuts (what a great name) in Pendleton is closing July 15, but the space won’t be vacant long. Keep reading for the update on that.

Here are the spots Ketzenberger, of Culinary Crossroads, reported as just opened or coming soon:

Fort Wayne-based 2Toms Brewing has opened on 96th Street in Indy.

Whiskey & Rhythm, an “American retro bar,” has opened on South Meridian Street with classic cocktails, burgers, pizzas and scratch-made Southern favorites.



BreadWorks at Broad Ripple opens July 12 at 54th and the Monon with chef Alan Sternberg in the kitchen.

Big Bear Biscuits from chef Dean Sample has its grand opening on Wednesday, July 13 on 96th Street; the adjacent Prodigy Burger Bar is already open.





Ohana Donuts and Ice Cream of Fishers is moving into Quack Daddy’s spot, likely around the end of the month. This will their second location.

And the Indiana State Fair has announced the new foods for this year’s fair, including some wild ones: a pickle pizza and this loaded State Fair Bloody Mary. The fair runs July 29 through Aug. 21.



