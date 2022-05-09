INDIANAPOLIS — Foodies, get out your running list of places to try.

Whether you want deep dish pizza, a healthy and organic lunch, or a Key West vibe in the heart of Zionsville, Jolene Ketzenberger has the scoop on six new food and drink spots in central Indiana.

Some are already open, while others are coming soon.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria has announced it will be opening its fifth central Indiana location later this year at 8802 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Avon.

The 1,760-square-foot space won’t include a dining room but will offer carryout, delivery and drop-off catering services.

Lou Malnati’s also plans to open a store in Greenwood this summer.





Fort Wayne’s 2Toms Brewing Co. will be opening an Indy location at 7035 E. 96th St. this summer in the former Redemption Alewerks location.

A new Indian fusion restaurant, 1947 Fusion Eatery & Lounge, has opened at 5846 E. 82nd St.





Eve’s Garden Deli has opened at 6310 Oaklandon Road in Lawrence with a sandwich and salad menu.

Jacquie’s Northside Nutrition Bar, from the owner of Jacquie’s Café and Gourmet Catering, has opened at 96th and North Meridian streets with bowls, paninis and salads.

And from local restaurateur Shari Jenkins, The Tipsy Mermaid: Conch House & Cocktails will be opening on Main Street in Zionsville later this year.

Expect a Hemingway vibe and Key West specialties like conch fritters, peel-and-eat shrimp and smoked fish dip.

Jenkins also owns Noah Grant’s and the Salty Cowboy in Zionsville.