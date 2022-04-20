We love having MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy stop by Indy Now. Today, she talked about some new menu items at her restaurant Inspo. Inspo is at the Fishers Test Kitchen in Fishers.

You won’t want to miss her spicy chicken sandwich. It’s crunchy, juicy and has a little kick to it. Kelsey told the Indy Now team it rivals any chicken sandwich out there.

This Saturday, you have the chance to meet Kelsey! She’ll be signing autographs, taking pictures and doing what she does best, making food! The meet and greet is Saturday, April 23rd from 11:30am-1:30pm.