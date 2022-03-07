INDIANAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger is always on top of what’s new in central Indiana’s foodie scene, even if she has to peek through a few windows to do it.

(Just restaurant windows — no cause for alarm here, folks.)

Here are this week’s highlights:

An international food market is coming to the former Marsh location near 86th and Ditch on Indy’s north side. It will be called American International Market, or AIM for short.

Nearby, a unique spot called Nap Snacks opened at 1323 West 86th St. selling candy, snacks and drinks from around the world. A second located is planned for Washington Street.

In SoBro, Nextdoor American Eatery at 46th and College has rebranded as ND Street Bar. We recently had them on the show, where they shared a recipe for “ranch water,” essentially a less-sweet margarita.

Paco’s Taqueria, 4390 North Keystone Ave., is capitalizing on its success by opening two new locations, one on 86th Street in Indy and one in Carmel.

ND Street Bar in SoBro, formerly Next Door

Paco’s Taqueria on North Keystone in Indy

In Bargersville, The Grove Cafe has opened just off State Road 135 for breakfast and lunch.

And last but not least, exciting news for Chef Thomas Melvin of Vida: He’s a semifinalist in the James Beard Awards for Best Chef Great Lakes. Vida is in downtown Indy at 601 East New York St.

Logo for The Grove Cafe, Bargersville

Chef Thomas Melvin of Vida