INDIANAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger is always on top of what’s new in central Indiana’s foodie scene, even if she has to peek through a few windows to do it.
(Just restaurant windows — no cause for alarm here, folks.)
Here are this week’s highlights:
- An international food market is coming to the former Marsh location near 86th and Ditch on Indy’s north side. It will be called American International Market, or AIM for short.
- Nearby, a unique spot called Nap Snacks opened at 1323 West 86th St. selling candy, snacks and drinks from around the world. A second located is planned for Washington Street.
- In SoBro, Nextdoor American Eatery at 46th and College has rebranded as ND Street Bar. We recently had them on the show, where they shared a recipe for “ranch water,” essentially a less-sweet margarita.
- Paco’s Taqueria, 4390 North Keystone Ave., is capitalizing on its success by opening two new locations, one on 86th Street in Indy and one in Carmel.
- In Bargersville, The Grove Cafe has opened just off State Road 135 for breakfast and lunch.
- And last but not least, exciting news for Chef Thomas Melvin of Vida: He’s a semifinalist in the James Beard Awards for Best Chef Great Lakes. Vida is in downtown Indy at 601 East New York St.