INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, joined us this week to discuss the latest in Indy’s food news, including a few new restaurants opening!

Palavana Cubano

The stands are Mass Ave’s Garage Food Hall are getting full. Palavana Cubano is now open with their classic Cuban sandwiches and more creative options.

Mass Ave’s Garage Food Hall

sweetgreen

The Fashion Mall is adding a highly-rated healthy food option. sweetgreen will open this fall. And, if you can’t make it out to the Fashion Mall, there will be locations in Downtown Indy and Fishers, too.

Quills Coffee

Quills Coffee has a new location at St. Joseph and Meridian Streets in Indianapolis. Jolene says it’s easier to find than the previous location near the canal.

New menu items

Georgetown Market

The longtime health food store, Georgetown Market, just debuted some new menu items, including rice bowls and smoothie bowls.

Pickle Pizza at Big Lug

If you missed trying the pickle pizza at the Indiana State Fair, you can always get a version at Big Lug. You can try the Tommy pizza which has dill pickles, ranch dressing and cheese.

For the very latest restaurant news in Indy, catch Jolene’s appearance on Indy Now every Monday. You can also read more on this website.