Around the Table: milkshakes, Hawaiian, food trucks and hot chicken

INDIANAPOLIS — Our foodie friend Jolene Ketzenberger is back with the latest news about central Indiana’s restaurant scene.

As always, she’s got the scoop on what’s new, coming soon and closing.

  • Gordon’s Milkshake Bar opened a second location in Carmel on West Main Street. The original location is in downtown Indy on Mass Ave.
  • Not far away, Hawaiian-inspired Manéle Cafe opened this fall in Carmel City Center. The restaurant is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch. (Yes, you can get SPAM there if you like it — or not if it’s not your thing.)
  • Broad Ripple is getting another hot chicken spot next year when Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in the former Noodles & Co. location on Broad Ripple Avenue. Look for more Dave’s locations to sprout up after that, starting with Mass Ave in the spring.
  • In Fletcher Place, Hoagies & Hops is closing its location inside Chilly Water Brewing Co. Not to worry, though — the Butler-Tarkington location remains open and a food truck is in the works.
  • Also in Fletcher Place, La Eskina is set to open on Virginia Avenue in the former Tortas Guicho Dominguez spot. The concept, created by the owner of the now-closed downtown bar Hashtag Tequila, is a more authentic version of Mexican food. (Miss Tortas Guicho Dominguez? Find their food truck around Fountain Square.
  • Finally, Pure Eatery in Fountain Square is closing after a 10-year run. You’ve got until the end of the month if you’d like to stop by, say hi and grab a bite one last time.

