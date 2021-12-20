Around the Table: milkshakes, Hawaiian, food trucks and hot chicken

MARTINSVILLE -- The latest phase of the I-69 Finish Line project is now complete, the stretch of road through Martinsville finished on time and on budget.

Monday morning, Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state leaders did an official ribbon cutting for the five mile stretch of road going from State Road 39 and Morgan St. I-69 Northbound reopens Monday afternoon and I-69 Southbound will open by the end of the week.