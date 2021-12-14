Around the Table: Scotty’s Brewhouse founder opening burger bar; Sun King to close Broad Ripple tap room

(The Hill) - A 52-year-old Pennsylvania man named Keith Smith — whose wife, Darla, had gone to court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with ivermectin — died on Sunday evening after his first dose of the anti-parasitic medication, according to a report by The York Daily Record.

Smith had been in an intensive care unit at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Memorial Hospital in York for three weeks while he battled COVID-19. Smith had been put into a medically-induced coma and was on a ventilator less than 2 weeks after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, reports the Daily Record.