Around the Table: Scotty’s Brewhouse founder opening burger bar; Sun King to close Broad Ripple tap room

- Htaw Metta opened in Nora in the Northview Mall, across the street from North Central High School. The restaurant serves Thai, sushi and noodles.
- Former Scotty’s Brewhouse owner Scotty Wise is opening a second location of Roots Burger Bar at 71st and Binford in Indy, with plans to expand to Carmel next. The original location is in Muncie.
- Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar is opening a second location in Broad Ripple at 49th and College, the former home of Ukiyo. The grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 15. The original location is in Fountain Square.
- Shake Shack just opened its third Indiana location at 167 New York St. in downtown Indy. The New York-based chain also opened locations this fall in the Fashion Mall at Keystone and in Fishers.
- Mikado Japanese restaurant, 148 South Illinois St. in downtown Indy, is also closing. However, a new concept from the same owners might not be far off.
- Finally, as you may have heard, Sun King Brewery is closing its Broad Ripple location, leaving five in the state until Mishawaka opens in the summer 2022. The company cited several reasons for the closure, including the lease ending, a rent increase and construction in the area.