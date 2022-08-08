INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana.

The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped kitchen space, plus business and financial training and support. Naptown Hot Chicken is among the businesses working with the new restaurant incubator.

In Hamilton County, get ready for two new restaurants. Kernels Gourmet Popcorn has opened on the Monon in Carmel with its sister business, Wine & Rind, featuring wine, small plates and charcuterie.

And soon, The Mash House at West Fork Whiskey opens in Westfield. Chef Carlos Salazar will be in the kitchen.

If you’ve been to the Fashion Mall, you’ve likely seen some changes in the food court. The Hard Truth Bar recently opened from the folks at Hard Truth Distilling. Big Woods will also be opening up there later this summer.

Foodie events coming up in Central Indiana

Baby Got Brunch is August 13 at Victory Field.

BreadWorks at Broad Ripple will host a chef dinner August 20.

Perfect Bite chef competition is on September 25.

