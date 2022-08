INDIANAPOLIS – We’re taking our wine game to the next level with the Sommelier at one of Indy’s most creative restaurants!

These upcoming classes will teach you how to taste wine and enjoy it with food.

Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.