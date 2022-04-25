INDIANAPOLIS — Rapper, actor and “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon stopped in Indy over the weekend to DJ the grand opening of Sugar Factory.

He had some flattering things to say about the Circle City.

“I think Indianapolis is one of the perfect cities that’s leading by example for the rest of the country. I was out there and I was like, ‘Is this a special weekend? Is something going on?’ They were like, nah, it’s like this all the time. That’s the energy we appreciate at the Sugar Factory.”

This is Sugar Factory’s first Indiana location. The cocktail lounge is known for its colorful menus, over-the-top entrees and huge goblet drinks. And all the candy, of course.

Sugar Factory is downtown at 49 W. Maryland St.