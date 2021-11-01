Nickel Plate Arts District & Movable Feast hang out with Jillian and Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS — Peter Courtney from Movable Feast, also a board member of Nickel Plate Arts District, joined Jillian and Ryan today to talk all about how the Nickel Plate Arts District is celebrating Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos).

The celebration takes place today at Nickel Plate Arts, 107 S. 8th St. in Noblesville.

Day of the Dead is a colorful cultural celebration of life and creativity.

This festive Mexican holiday with ancient roots honors and celebrates the memory of friends and family members who have passed away.