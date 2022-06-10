





INDIANAPOLIS — Shop and learn about nearly 100 local artisans this Saturday at the Nickel Plate Arts Maker Faire.

The event takes place at Noblesville Courthouse Square, featuring artisans who make products with their hands, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While you’re in town, check out two simultaneous events, the St. Michael’s Strawberry Festival and the Juneteenth Celebration.









Aili McGill, executive director of Nickel Plate Arts, dropped by the show Tuesday to share details about the event, which started small and has grown over the years. Still looking for a gift for dad? You can find one there, she said.

“It’s the day before Father’s Day, so there’s going to be a lot of dude-focused stuff,” she said.

McGill brought one of the artisans, Widya Ukkas, owner of Clay Sweet Clay jewelry. Ukkas demonstrated how she makes her creations by hand using tools like a pasta maker.

For more information about the event, visit the Maker Faire website.