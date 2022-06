INDIANAPOLIS — Kelley Niiyama the owner of Nine Lives Cat Cafe stops by with a couple of adoptable cats from the Misty Eyes Animal Center. David Malloy, a Nine Lives Cat Cafe volunteer and cat wrangler tells us what he enjoy most about volunteering at the cafe. Archie and Quinn did incredible for their TV debut!

To book an appointment at Nine Live Cat Cafe, visit Ninelivescatcafe.com.