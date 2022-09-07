



INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including paying 20% less than grocery prices, 10% off gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more.

McClelland knows a thing or two about buying in bulk to save money. She’s a mother of five who goes through seven gallons of milk per week.

The Noblesville location in Hamilton Town Center will be the first BJ’s in Indiana. The company is based in the Boston-area and operates more than 220 stores, mostly in eastern states. The projected opening day is Sept. 30, according to the City of Noblesville’s website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is currently offering a deal for early sign ups. The BJ’s Inner Circle membership is available at a discount price of $55, and anyone who signs up will get a $40 digital BJ’s gift card sent right back to their membership card.

They’re also giving away a $100 gift card to one lucky Indy Now viewer. Send an email to IndyNowGiveaway@FOX59.com with the subject line BJ’s Wholesale Club.