INDIANAPOLIS — When Leah Leach asked her friends if it would be crazy to open a library they said, “Yes, but do it anyway.”

She was four years into her Gal’s Guide to the Galaxy podcast, and she was having trouble finding sources to tell women’s stories because many of the books were out of print or out of circulation.

“There were amazing women of history that we couldn’t tell the full story because we couldn’t get our hands on the content that was already out there,” Leach said. “That’s when I turned to my friends and said, ‘Is it crazy to preserve and protect and share this material?”

Leach opened the Gal’s Guide Library in 2020 — 17 days before the pandemic shut down the state — but she muddled through and now the library is growing and thriving. She just opened a new location inside the Nickel Plate Arts building in Noblesville.

Gal’s Guide is a nonprofit, and membership is free. You can view the catalog of materials online or check the library’s wish list of books if you’re interested in making a donation.

On March 19, Gal’s Guide is releasing an anthology featuring women authors of all ages, from 14 to 80, from around the world, including right here in Indiana.

Use the discount code FOX59 on the library’s website to get 20% off a copy.