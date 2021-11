Extreme ’80s hair bands fans may know Kenny Wilkerson from his band Nova Rex.

Now, the Indiana-born rocker is taking his passion for rock and roll to cooking. It’s all to help raise awareness for autism.

He visited Indy Now to talk about Rockin’ Recipes for Autism, a new collection of recipes he’s put together from musicians like Whitesnake, Dokken, and Poison, plus why he loves cooking for a cause.