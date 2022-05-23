





INDIANAPOLIS — National Wine Day is this Wednesday, May 25, but we don’t see anything wrong with celebrating a couple days early.

Oliver Winery Director of Marketing Sarah Anderson joined us with some ideas for various ways to enjoy your summer wine:

Pour a fruit wine over ice for a drink that’s light refreshing.

Enjoy your wine outdoors by putting it in a tumbler for a boat ride, BBQ or picnic.

Use a sweet red wine to make your own sangria. Add pure lime extract, tart citrus fruits and orange liqueur.

Try a fun alternative to ice like a fruit popsicle that matches the flavor of the wine. Just unwrap the popsicle and stick it in the glass.

You can also head to Bloomington to visit Oliver Winery, now that reserved tours and tastings have resumed. Visit the website for details and hours.





