INDIANAPOLIS — You might associate football season with beer, but Casey Thompson of Oliver Winery & Vineyards calls wine the unsung hero of tailgating.

Thompson, digital marketing manager for the Bloomington winery, joined us Thursday to share two food and wine pairings with a balance of sweet and savory flavors, plus a cocktail recipe using the winery’s apple pie wine. The foods are all easy to make, straight from the freezer section.







She also shared details about fall events, including harvest tours, and the upcoming Colts Gameday Giveaway. Oliver is the official wine of the Indianapolis Colts, so they put together a VIP experience that one lucky person will win.

The prize package includes four tickets to the Sunday, Oct. 2 game versus the Tennessee Titans, a parking pass, a pregame VIP experience for four and $200 in concession vouchers.

Enter to win on the Oliver Winery blog or via their Instagram account.