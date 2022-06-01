INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis based Technology Recyclers, a computer and electronics recycling company, has set a new Guinness World Record by toppling laptops in a domino fashion. The current Guinness World Record was 520 laptops toppled in domino fashion. On May 13, 2022, Technology Recyclers toppled 2,910 laptop dominos at their Indianapolis based headquarters breaking the Guinness World Record by 2,390 more laptops!

Jillian and Ryan share Indy Now’s attempt at dominos but it’s clear Technology Recyclers has them beat!