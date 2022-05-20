Indy Now is honoring Hoosier Heroes alongside the Hoosier Lottery. This campaign highlights people who are going out of their way to do something positive in the community.

Taquita Taylor is a great example of what it means to be Hoosier Hero. Taylor is a nurse practitioner, who was nominated by her friend Brandy Ferguson. Ferguson says Taylor has a heart for the community, which can be easily seen during her work in caring for sick and injured children. Taylor opened an urgent care clinic last year called Children Express Care Clinic on Emerson Way, and Ferguson says it is thriving.