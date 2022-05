INDIANAPOLIS — We don’t know how they pull off this kind of magic, but it’s pretty amazing.

A company called Rose Box NYC sells real flowers that are preserved to last one year.

They sent us a box of Mother’s Day pink roses, and we gave them away to a lucky viewer in today’s On a Good Note. The box was valued at $229.

Check them out if you love flowers but always find yourself disappointed when they don’t last. Rose Box is currently offering 20% off sitewide for Mother’s Day.