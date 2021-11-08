On World Orphans Day, meet a couple working to change the lives of India’s street kids

INDIANAPOLIS — On World Orphans Day, we’re joined by Dave and Mary Gothi, founders of the Sunshine Kids International‘ humanitarian organization.

Mary, a psychotherapist, and Dave, an engineer who grew up in Mumbai, started the organization in 2004 to make a difference in the lives of needy children in India.

Unicef estimates there are more than 31 million orphans in India, a figure that doesn’t include children who have a living relative but call the streets home.

World Orphans Day, the second Monday in November each year, was created to raise awareness about the millions of kids in all parts of the world who have been orphaned due to war, poverty, famine, disease or one of many other reasons.