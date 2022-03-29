INDIANAPOLIS — MG Bailey clearly has a knack for multitasking.

The Chicago-based musician stopped by to give us a preview of his one-man band performance Wednesday night at Healer, an all-ages venue in Indy.

Bailey performed his original song “Sober” and explained how he manages all those instruments at once. The key is to think about the instruments as one thing instead of multiple.

“Like, if you’re juggling and you’re thinking about all five of those pins or balls like, ‘Oh my god, ball, ball, ball, ball,’ you’re probably going to drop a ball,” said Bailey, who has performed as a one-man band for 11 years. “So it’s one thing, and it’s a movement and a feel.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for Wednesday night’s show, which includes performances by two other sing-songwriters. The show begins at 8.

Bailey, who rigged his own instrument setup from materials at Home Depot, said you can expect lots of jokes and laughs, some improv and plenty of sweat during his performance.

“I am a singer-songwriter, but I definitely want to bring entertainment. I’m starting to consider myself more of an entertainer,” he said.

Healer is located at 3631 E. Raymond St.