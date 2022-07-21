INDIANAPOLIS — Stogie Kenyatta the writer and leading man of The World is My Home: The Life of Paul Robeson stopped by the studio ahead of his show opening tonight at The District Theatre. Tamara Winfrey-Harris a board member at The District Theatre joined him to share the impact local theatre has on the Indy Community.

The World is My Home: The Life of Paul Robeson has three performances at The District Theatre. Thursday, July 21st, Friday, July 22nd, and Saturday, 7/23. All performances start at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more visit indydistricttheatre.org