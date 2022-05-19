INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar driver Charlie Kimball dropped by the show with friend and professional organizer Julia Goldberg to talk about how she helped him reclaim order at home.

Goldberg is the owner of Love It and Label It, a Zionsville-based small business with a two-step approach to organization: keep only what you love and use, then label everything so you can find it.

“For me, the beautiful thing about having a professional organizer come … they don’t have emotional attachment to all the things we have,” Kimball said. “We moved a couple years ago. We have have toddlers. So we are accumulating stuff and none of it had homes.”







Love It and Label It has organized spaces like Kimball’s garage, mudroom and store room.

“I would just go stand in the room after it was done because it was so much less stress than it was before,” he said.

If the garage is a project you’d like to tackle on your own, Goldberg has some tips. She recommends using a track or slat system to make use of vertical wall space for storage. There are different hooks and bins you can attach to hang various items and get them off the floor. Label all your containers and bins, she said, so everyone in the home knows where to put an item when they’re done using it.

If you don’t have the time or patience to tackle a major organization project, you can get in touch with Goldberg through her website. Mention Indy Now for a free one-hour consultation.