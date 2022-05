This June is Overdose Lifeline’s 8th annual charity golf outing. The fundraiser was started in 2015 two friends, to honor the lives of Leland Plew and Jarrod Polston who lost their lives to overdose.

Overdose Lifeline is a non-profit that helps people and communities impacted by substance abuse disorder.

If you need resources or help, click here. If you are experiencing an emergency, officials recommend calling 911.