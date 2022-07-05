





INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all dancers: Pacemates auditions for the 2022-2023 NBA season are coming up next week.

Four of the current Indiana Pacers dancers joined us Tuesday with all the details on when and where the auditions take place and what the process is like.

Our own Jillian Deam is emceeing the auditions, and of course while the Pacemates were here she and Co-host Ryan Ahlwardt had to learn a little dance routine.

Auditions begin Monday, July 11 at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indy. Registration and check-in start at 5:30 p.m. and auditions begin at 6 p.m.

The field of hopefuls is cut that first night to a group of finalists. Those candidates will work with squad for a week and a half learning choreography and going through an interview process before the team of around 18 is selected.

The current Pacemates have this advice for those who audition: Be yourself. The women on the team are all very different individuals with unique backgrounds and interests, so the judges will be looking for that when they make final selections this year.

Register here if you’re interested in auditioning, and more information on the process can be found here.