INDIANAPOLIS -- For the holidays, travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. However, with the heavier traffic, along with fewer people using seatbelts and the prevalence of driving while impaired, it makes travel potentially dangerous.

To prepare for this, law enforcement all across Indiana will be participating in the Safe Family Travel campaign, where over the next six weeks there will be more officers out on the road to help prevent unsafe driving. They will remain out in greater numbers even throughout Christmas and New Year's.