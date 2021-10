INDIANAPOLIS -- IMPD is looking for 22-year-old Brandon Herring who is accused of causing his 4-month-old son's death. Jaxson Thompson was pronounced dead at Riley Children's Hospital on Aug. 29, 2021.

Herring is now accused of violating a no-contact order on Oct. 7, and court records indicate he cut his GPS monitor around Oct. 10. Judge Shatrese Flowers set his bond at $200,000 with pre-trial monitoring on Sept. 1, which he paid 10% on Sept. 22.