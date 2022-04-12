INDIANAPOLIS — As FOX59 gears up for our spring Pack the Pantries drive, Midwest Food Bank joined us to explain the three ways they help feed the community.

The food bank’s three core programs are local feeding and relief, disaster relief for the Salvation Army, and assistance to school children. A donation of just $50, for example, can provide a child a package of food to take home every weekend for the entire school year.

Last year, Midwest Food Bank distributed about 33 million meals in the state of Indiana, according to John Whitaker, the current executive director. They supply food to about 300 agencies in 62 counties.

For every $1 donated, more than $55 worth of food can be distributed, he said.

“We’re really appreciative of the folks in the community that step up and help,” Whitaker said. “We just want them to know that when you send a dollar, there’s about a week’s worth of meals going to an individual.”

In addition to monetary donations, Midwest is in need of volunteers, said Marcie Luhigo, the incoming executive director.

Learn more about our Pack the Pantries donation drives at fox59.com/packthepantries.