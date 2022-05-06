INDIANAPOLIS — Randee Lantz from Merle Norman Cosmetics joined us Friday to talk gift options for Mother’s Day, including new summer color palettes, skincare sets and gift cards.

If your mom isn’t a makeup pro or she could use a fresh look, bring her to one of the stores for a free mini facial facial and makeover, where the experts will help her choose colors that compliment her best.

The Merle Norman locations in Castleton and Greenwood are holding Mother’s Day open houses this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





