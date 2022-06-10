INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Miller is an Indy-based multihyphenate with a lot of interesting hobbies stemming from his background in writing and beer.

After the birth of his oldest son Owen, Tom began searching for opportunities to make extra money. He saw an expanding craft brewery magazine scene evolve in the area and began writing for multiple beer and wine publications.

Since then, Tom himself has evolved into both an accomplished home brewer and writer. For more information on his journey and work, watch the video above.

To find out even more about Tom and his work, including his published books with beer themes, visit thomasjmillerauthor.com or call (317) 473-3522.

You can also follow him on Facebook or Instagram at @ThomasJMillerAuthor, where he is currently doing an e-book giveaway for his recently published work “An Oktoberfest Death,” of which the details are in the video above.