





INDIANAPOLIS — The Penrod Arts Fair, a beloved Indy tradition and the largest single-day art fair in the nation, returns for its 55th year this Saturday, Sept. 10 on the grounds of Newfields.

Fair Chairman Ronan Johnson and Artist Wendy Franklin, whose abstract, contemporary work will be featured at the fair, joined us Tuesday to share details on what to expect this year.

This 2022 Penrod features 350 artists, four live performance stages for entertainment, about 75 community booths and a children’s area. Dozens of local food and drink vendors will be on site, and there will be a beer garden serving Indiana craft brews.







The night before the fair, the 9th annual Evening at Penrod gives attendees the chance to preview art and buy work in advance. The 21-plus event includes live music and a variety of food from popular local restaurants. Evening with Penrod takes place from 6-11 p.m. Friday.

Tickets for the Penrod Arts Fair, which runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, are currently on sale for $20. Indy Now viewers can use this link for $5 off each ticket.

The Penrod Society is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group. All proceeds from ticket sales go right back to Indiana arts, cultural and educations organizations. More than $5 million in grants have been distributed since the event began in 1967, including $275,000 last year alone.

For more information about the fair, visit the Penrod Arts Fair website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.





