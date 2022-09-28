INDIANAPOLIS — Jazz singer Sandy Lomax, known locally as “the queen of scat,” is set to perform weekly as a featured artist at Legends, a new music venue in Peru, Indiana.

Peru is the hometown of Cole Porter, a legendary composer and songwriter for Broadway and film whose career spanned the late 1920s through late 1950s. Beginning in October, Lomax will perform ‘The Cole Porter Songbook” every Tuesday night.





Lomax gave Indy Now viewers a preview Wednesday with a live performance of “Autumn Leaves,” then sat down with Producer and Music Director Bill Myers and Indy Now Co-Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to talk about her connection to Porter’s music and why these performances are meaningful.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to call Legends and make reservations for Tuesday nights. Keep up with Lomax and her local performance schedule on Facebook at @sandy.lomax.