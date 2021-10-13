Pet safety for Halloween: costumes, candy and more

INDIANAPOLIS – Host Jillian Deam’s husband, Chris, and her dog, Remy, make a special appearance for this segment on how to keep your pets safe throughout Halloween season. Veterinarian Dr. Chris Robinette of Pet Wellness Clinics talks about safety with pet costumes and around Halloween candy.

Concerns

· Poisoning: Ingestion of glow sticks or Halloween candy containing chocolate or xylitol (a common sugar substitute found in sugar-free candies and gum), both of which can be toxic for pets

· Intestinal blockage: Glow sticks, some candies, decorations or parts of a pet’s costume could cause intestinal blockage

· Injury: Lit candles or jack-o-lanterns can burn

· Stress and escape: Noises, strangers in costumes, continuous door ringing and opening and closing of the door can stress your pets and give them the opportunity to escape

Prevention

Halloween Hype

· If your pet is wary of strangers or tends to bite, put him/her in another room during trick-or-treating hours or provide him/her with a safe hiding place.

· Keep your pet inside.

· Minimize noise by sitting outside to keep trick-or-treaters from knocking on the door or ringing the bell.

Halloween Candy

· Don’t feed Halloween candy to your pets.

· Watch your kids! Children may make the harmful mistake of sharing their loot. Make sure they know the difference between a treat for them and a treat for their four-legged friends.

· Pumpkin can be good for dogs and cats, but too much can cause digestive issues. Keep jack-o-lanterns safely away from becoming a holiday snack.

Decoration Dangers

· Never leave your pet unsupervised with accessible candy or decorations, or while they are in costume.

· Keep lit candles, jack-o-lanterns and other decorations out of reach of pets.

· Keep glow sticks and glow jewelry away from your pets. Although the liquid in these products isn’t likely toxic, it tastes really bad and can make pets salivate excessively and act strangely.

· Watch out for those candy wrappers and plastic packaging too!

Pet Halloween Costumes

· If you plan to put a costume on your pet, make sure it fits properly and is comfortable, doesn’t have any pieces that can easily be chewed off, and doesn’t interfere with your pet’s sight, hearing, breathing, opening its mouth or moving.

· Take time to get your pet accustomed to the costume before Halloween, and never leave your pet unsupervised while he/she is wearing a costume.

· If your pet appears uncomfortable, take off the costume. Signs of discomfort include folded-down ears, eyes rolling back or looking sideways, a tucked tail or hunching over.

Protection from the Outdoors

· Make sure your pet is properly identified with a registered microchip, collar and ID tag in case s/he escape through the open door while you’re distracted with trick-or-treaters.

· Bring your pets indoors before night falls.