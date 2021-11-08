Piano music for all in Indy: approachable, not fancy

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people think of piano concerts as fancy events, but according to Lee Clifford, director of marketing for the Indy-based American Pianists Association, the music is more approachable than you think.

There are contemporary concerts and jazz concerts, including an upcoming show with dual pianists at The Jazz Kitchen in Broad Ripple.

American Pianists Association concerts are livestreamed, too, so you can check out the music at home before deciding to attend a concert.

Clifford was joined on today’s show by Pianist Eric Zuber, a finalist in the 2013 American Pianists Awards, who offers a spectacular performance in honor of World Pianist Day.