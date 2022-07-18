





INDIANAPOLIS — Molly Hanna just loves ‘maters, and now she also loves being an entrepreneur.

At the ripe old age of 7, the Pittsboro girl stayed up late one night creating a business plan for her own tomato stand. When she showed the plan to her dad in the morning he liked it.

That was five years ago, and Molly’s Maters is growing strong. Now 12, Molly grows her own tomatoes and cucumbers and sells them at local farmers markets. She even has her own merchandise, selling branded t-shirts, water bottles and tote bags on her website.







The thing she loves most about entrepreneurship? Freedom.

“I really like that I’m free to make my own choices, so if I just need to have a break one week I can.”

Find Molly and her ‘maters at the Pittsboro Farmers Market this Wednesday, July 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the Brownburg Farmers Market Thursday, July 21 from 4-7 p.m. for Kid Biz Market Night.

Keep up with Molly’s Maters on Facebook or reach out through her website — just know that when she’s busy in school this fall, her dad might have to get back to you.









