PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield native Katie Estes is hoping to make it big in the music world with the release of her first album.

Katie Estes released the album in December 2021. The album includes a variety of genres ranging from spiritual to an old-school rock song.

Estes started singing in show choir at Plainfield High School. She also serves as a worship leader at her church and performs for the Honor Flight. She shared a message to viewers everywhere.

“​Don’t let your God-given talents go to waste, use them and you will in return receive more than you can imagine,” said Estes.

People interested in the album can go to her website or social media accounts and buy it for $20. They can also book her to sing at events, weddings or other events.

You can reach her on social media by searching Katie Estes Music.