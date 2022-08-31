INDIANAPOLIS — Only 10% of Americans eat enough fruits and vegetables, according to Nutritionist Stacey Heiny of The Herban Farmacy.

She shared recipes for a mango and greens salad with creamy sun-dried tomato dressing, sweet heat pulled BBQ made with jackfruit and zesty dill potato salad.

Visit Heiny’s website at theherbanfarmacy.com for recipes, wellness tips and more.