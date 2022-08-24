INDIANAPOLIS — CEO and Founder of Fur The Brand, Samantha McAfee, stopped by the studio along with Bridget Davis, Poochella Event Coordinator to share their unique fundraising event.

Poochella is a festival open to dogs and people of all ages benefiting dogs and families in the fight against canine cancer. Samantha’s dog, Valeria has suffered from canine cancer multiple times which inspired her to host this event.

Poochella is taking place on Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at White River State Park.

To learn more visit FurTheBrand.com