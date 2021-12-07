Pop/Rap artist Kid Quill returns home to Indy for halftime Pacers game performance

PHILADELPHIA (StudyFinds.org) - The next time someone offers you a stick of gum, it may have nothing to do with your breath and everything to do with COVID-19. University of Pennsylvania researchers have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein capable of “trapping” and neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID. They report the gum can lower viral load in saliva and potentially reduce transmission rates.

“SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the salivary glands, and we know that when someone who is infected sneezes, coughs, or speaks some of that virus can be expelled and reach others,” says study leader Henry Daniell of Penn’s School of Dental Medicine in a university release. “This gum offers an opportunity to neutralize the virus in the saliva, giving us a simple way to possibly cut down on a source of disease transmission.”