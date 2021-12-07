Pop/Rap artist Kid Quill returns home to Indy for halftime Pacers game performance

Kid Quill, originally from Shelbyville, returns home to Indy for his performance at the halftime show at this Wednesday’s Pacer game against the Knicks. Be sure to find Quill’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you get your music!
by: Harper Robinson - Digital ReporterPosted: / Updated:
Kid Quill, originally from Shelbyville, returns home to Indy for his performance at the halftime show at this Wednesday’s Pacer game against the Knicks. Be sure to find Quill’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you get your music!