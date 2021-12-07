Pop/Rap artist Kid Quill returns home to Indy for halftime Pacers game performance

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

Kid Quill, originally from Shelbyville, returns home to Indy for his performance at the halftime show at this Wednesday’s Pacer game against the Knicks. Be sure to find Quill’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you get your music!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News