INDIANAPOLIS — With the approach of the fall season looming, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis has many events to offer for everyone.

While some may associate the venue with basketball games, there is much more on the Fieldhouse’s fall slate including concerts. Many big names are scheduled to perform in the upcoming months, including Post Malone, Lizzo and Carrie Underwood.

In addition to traditional stage concerts, Gainbridge has booked stand-up comedy acts such as Kevin Hart and opera performances from singers like Andrea Bocelli in his first-ever performance in Indiana.

For more information on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse fall schedule watch the Indy Now segment above or head to their ticket purchase website here.