INDIANAPOLIS — If you love the classic 80s movie, here’s your chance to see the Broadway version.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” is in Indy this week with eight shows Tuesday through Sunday at the Old National Centre’s iconic Murat Theater, and tickets are still available.

The score is co-written by singer Bryan Adams, and the show stars Broadway superstar Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis (Richard Gere in the movie) and Olivia Vallie as Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts).

Actor Matthew Stocke, who plays the Philip Stuckey character (Jason Alexander in the movie), joined us to talk about the show and why fans of the movie will love it.

Stocke is an adopted Hoosier of sorts. He has family in Carmel and grew up visiting every summer, and his best friend is a surgeon at IU Health.